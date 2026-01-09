Kelowna News

Motorsports Spectacular set to tear up Kelowna's Prospera Place

Monster trucks to take over

Rob Gibson

The ground is set to shake at Prospera Place this weekend as the Motorsports Spectacular rolls into town for three high-octane performances.

Crews hauled in 600 tons of dirt Friday to transform the arena floor into a playground for five of the most massive monster trucks on the circuit.

"It takes three or four layers of plastic and protective material, and then they put on the wood over top, we'll pack it down with dirt, and then it'll take about another 24 hours after we're done, to clear it all up and get it ready back for the Rockets," says Tamanna Khurana with Prospera Place.

The event is put on by Kelowna Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, and features fan-favorite monster trucks including Rockstar, Reverse Racer, Mixed Up, Spitfire, and Identity Theft.

"We are going to have all kinds of obstacles," said monster truck driver Dallas Glen-Rogers.

"Trucks with 1,500 horsepower. You got to see who's the fastest. And of course, crowd favourite is always monster truck freestyle."

Fans can expect a jam-packed lineup of monster truck racing, wheelie contests, and freestyle stunts and "mini monsters."

"It's a lot smaller, but you can do everything that the big ones do," says Dakota Sackman, mini monster truck driver.

The show isn't limited to four wheels. The weekend lineup also features freestyle motocross riders who will be launching themselves 30 feet in the air.

"It's the extreme stuff, so it's back flips on motorcycles and letting go of the bike in the air, and all kinds of upright tricks and upside down tricks," says Billy Kohut, freestyle motocross rider.

For those who want to get a closer look at these machines, there is a pre-show party in the pits. Attendees are encouraged to arrive when doors open for so families can get up close to the trucks. Monster truck rides are available but must be booked in person at the pit during these times.

There are three shows this weekend, two on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and the final show on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Because this is an indoor event involving heavy machinery, organizers say high noise levels are expected, so earplugs or earmuffs are strongly recommended, especially for children. You should also dress warm, as doors will be opened intermittently to vent exhaust fumes, making the arena colder than usual.

