Kelowna retailer locks front door amid constant theft, relieved to see surge of police downtown

Photo: Kathy Michaels Last month, Sushma Dean took a step most retailers do everything to avoid — she locked her shop's front door.

“For the personal safety and comfort of our team, our door will remain locked during business hours,” a sign beside a newly installed doorbell at 24 Hour Exotic Snacks and Beverages reads.

“Staff will gladly let in customers they feel comfortable with. If you don’t see staff nearby, ring doorbell or call.”

Dean said that she hopes it won’t be a permanent measure, or that she will have to take even more severe measures like installing shutters, but conditions on Bernard Avenue deteriorated greatly recently.

“We put (the lock on) after we got robbed and after seeing an increase in theft, probably in the last few months,” she said.

Having run the business for several years, Dean was familiar with a lot of the people who are down on their luck and lingering downtown. She said the faces started to become less familiar and the number of frightening incidents started to grow. Not only were thieves loading up on hundreds of dollars of good and walking out, they would actually fight back when caught. At one point, someone even sparked a fire outside the door.

The lock is helping maintain their peace of mind but it’s definitely aggravating would be shoplifters.

“They’re hitting the windows, hitting our signs, and, kicking our sandwich boards when we don't let them in, when we have our doors locked,” she said.

“But those are the measures we have to take.”

She was loath to say anything, in fear of scaring potential customers away but the chorus of business owners speaking out in recent days is turning out to be good thing, so she offered her insights.

Police and the city said they’d be stepping up their patrols, and a walk down Bernard Avenue showed they meant what they said. Multiple police officers could be seen in a short stretch of time and Dean is one of several business owners who said they’ve had city staff come through and speak with them.

“I do see a police presence, which is so important, and I think it's been great,” she said.

“We had the City of Kelowna come in today .. we just kind of let them know what our concerns are, and we would just like more security outside.”

The face of the city’s business improvement group said she’s also seen an uptick in policing in just a short period.

“The last few days is exponentially, far superior to anything we've seen in the last six months,” Paula Quinn, executive direction of the Downtown Kelowna Association said.

“The ability to have a visual on police and bylaw is a huge booster to businesses. They feel a certain comfort. I never felt threatened downtown, but it’s nice to see police and bylaw just wave and smile… it gives a real sense of comfort.”

Like Dean, Quinn said that before this she’d also seen an uptick in social disorder in the downtown.

“We've been hearing this for a long time, and it's just unfortunate that it takes the the fortitude and the foresight of one of our businesses to to reach out and just say ‘enough is enough’,” she said.

“These mom and pop businesses, they've invested a lot of time, a lot of passion, a lot of money into their businesses, and without their businesses downtown, where is our front door to Kelowna?”

She said the city is doing a good job hosting events like the CCMAs and the Briar, but looking after core businesses is key to the city’s success.

“They are our economic driver year round,” she said.

The DKA, which is funded through a levy the city charges businesses and redirected to their operation, does its part.

The Downtown Patrol, or Red Coats, are a key part of maintaining goodwill downtown.

Dean even mentioned them as one of the best parts of operating within the city.

But these 10 people aren’t law enforcement. They de-escalate situations when they can and often offer a helping hand or a gentle push, as needed.

“They have built up a great relationship with the existing unhoused,” Quinn said.

“They have established a relationship with them. They know most of them by name, but with this influx of people from wherever … those relationships have not yet been built up. So they're not quite sure of who we are, what we are and you know, we're noticing a lot of new faces, for sure.”

Some people have speculated that there’s a relationship by the restricted number of people at the city’s tent city and the rise of people in the downtown.

Quinn said she can’t be sure if they’re related but she also saw the rise in street-entrenched people after the tent city tightened its conditions.

“At the end of the day, they chose not to want to be in there anymore because they didn't want to live by rules,” she said. “What does that tell us? It tells us a lot, I think.”

The question is, what next?