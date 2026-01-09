Speed trap leads to arrest of wanted man in Kelowna school zone
Speed trap nabs fugitive
A routine speed enforcement operation in a Kelowna school zone took an unexpected turn Wednesday morning after police nabbed a man who was allegedly behind the wheel despite being banned from driving.
Officers were monitoring speeds on Springfield Road around 11:30 a.m. when they spotted a driver they suspected was prohibited from operating a vehicle. When police pulled the car over, the driver reportedly tried to talk his way out of trouble by providing a false name and claiming he had no ID on him.
Investigators say they eventually identified the man as Benjimin Moote—well-known to the courts. At the time of the stop, Moote was wanted on three outstanding warrants and six prior charges, including a recent failure to appear for an assault trial in Vernon.
“This arrest highlights the importance of complying with court-imposed conditions,” said RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Laura Pollock. “The driver’s actions posed a risk to public safety and resulted in additional charges and custody.”
Moote now faces additional charges of obstructing justice, prohibited driving, and breaching a release order.
Because of his history of ignoring court orders and continuing to drive while banned, the judge ordered Moote to remain behind bars pending his next court appearance.
