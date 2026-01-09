Kelowna News

Regional district says Kelowna Mountain lawsuit is premature

Photo: Contributed The Kelowna Mountain property.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan says a lawsuit filed against it by Kelowna Mountain's developers is “‘premature.”

Kelowna Mountain filed the suit last month in the Supreme Court of BC alleging, among other things, the RDCO made an “error in law” by denying development permits for a new project on the lands above Kettle Valley.

They claimed the application for a data centre was a permitted use within the current RU-1 zone and that the refusal is part of a “pattern of bad faith” on the part of the RDCO concerning the Kelowna Mountain property.

In a recent response filed with the court, the RDCO said proposed data centre, as stated in the lawsuit, is not allowed under the property's current zoning and a variance or rezoning would be needed to allow the project to proceed.

Because the application proposed to utilize the RU-1 zone, the RDCO says the application was not considered complete.

The developer argued in the lawsuit that the RU-1 zone allows "utility services" as listed uses, so a "private cloud-based utility" should be allowed on the property.

The RDCO, in their court response, says utility services typically include public works yards, sewage and water treatment plants, pump houses, sewage lagoons, sanitary landfill sites, power stations and substations, communications towers, telephone exchanges and similar equipment and infrastructure.

“Both of the uses proposed in the development permit applications are commercial uses that do not fall within the scope of the rural resource land use designation applicable to the lands under the South Slopes Official Community Plan,” the response says.

The RDCO says there are still avenues for Kelowna Mountain to pursue, rendering the lawsuit premature.

“The regional district has not made a final decision with respect to the legality of the proposed uses of the land outlined in the development permit applications," the response said.

“The plaintiffs have not taken up the opportunity, in a meeting with the regional district planning and development services staff, to attempt to provide further information or otherwise satisfy the regional district that the proposed uses are permitted and do not require variances.”

They further claim allegations of a “pattern of bad faith” or “abuse of office,” were part of an prior lawsuit in 2015 that was dismissed by Supreme Court Justice Betton in April of 2022 and upheld two years later.

“These allegations have been conclusively resolved against the plaintiffs and may not be litigated in the within proceedings.”

Allegations made by both sides have not yet been tested in a court of law.