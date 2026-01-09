More people moving to Kelowna, says U-Haul
More moving to Kelowna
Kelowna is officially one of the top spots in the country for people looking to start a new chapter in their lives.
The latest U-Haul Growth Index shows the B.C. Interior's largest city jumped 17 spots in 2025. Kelowna now sits at No. 6 on the list of Canadian growth cities, leapfrogging 17 spots from its previous ranking of 23rd.
“The weather in Kelowna is great when you look at a lot of cities in BC. We have a very high average of sunshine compared to the Lower Mainland and not as much rain,” says Mason Kolahdouzan, president U-Haul British Columbia.
The data, which tracks one-way U-Haul transactions, shows that more than 51 per cent of all truck traffic involving Kelowna was made up of people moving into the city. Departures were up by eight per cent, but arrivals surged by a healthy 12 per cent over the previous year.
The U-Haul survey suggests Kelowna is still a major draw, Victoria landed at No. 4, while Vancouver also cracked the top 10. Nationwide, Calgary held onto the top spot for the third year in a row.
While U-Haul data doesn’t always line up with census figures, it’s a real-time indicator of migration trends.
More Kelowna News
- New aquarium exhibitVancouver - 1:42 pm
- Arrest in road rage attackVancouver - 1:41 pm
- 10-year murder cold caseWest Kelowna/Summerland - 1:38 pm
- Trump calls on oil industryVenezuela - 1:26 pm
- Execs tried cramped seats Business - 1:23 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$469,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Peepberry Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library