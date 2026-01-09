Kelowna News

More people moving to Kelowna, says U-Haul

More moving to Kelowna

Photo: U-Haul Kelowna climbs to no. 6 on national U-Haul growth list.

Kelowna is officially one of the top spots in the country for people looking to start a new chapter in their lives.

The latest U-Haul Growth Index shows the B.C. Interior's largest city jumped 17 spots in 2025. Kelowna now sits at No. 6 on the list of Canadian growth cities, leapfrogging 17 spots from its previous ranking of 23rd.

“The weather in Kelowna is great when you look at a lot of cities in BC. We have a very high average of sunshine compared to the Lower Mainland and not as much rain,” says Mason Kolahdouzan, president U-Haul British Columbia.

The data, which tracks one-way U-Haul transactions, shows that more than 51 per cent of all truck traffic involving Kelowna was made up of people moving into the city. Departures were up by eight per cent, but arrivals surged by a healthy 12 per cent over the previous year.

The U-Haul survey suggests Kelowna is still a major draw, Victoria landed at No. 4, while Vancouver also cracked the top 10. Nationwide, Calgary held onto the top spot for the third year in a row.

While U-Haul data doesn’t always line up with census figures, it’s a real-time indicator of migration trends.