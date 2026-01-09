COSAR rescue aided by hiker who did everything right
'He did everything right'
A Kelowna hiker was rescued this week after potentially becoming "cliffed out" on the south face of Black Knight Mountain.
Last evening, COSAR received a call regarding a lost hiker on the south face of Black Knight Mountain.
"The subject had became disoriented, possibly cliffed out, fatigued, and hypothermic," COSAR said in an online post about their second rescue of 2026.
Cliffed out is the term used to describe a hiker getting stuck in an area where they can no longer proceed either up or down.
"Fortunately, he did everything correct, by calling for help, staying put, and preserving his cell phone battery."
Given the circumstances, COSAR deployed three vehicles with rope and medical teams.
"After route-finding and chainsaw work, ground teams were deployed and made contact with the subject.
The hiker was rewarmed and transported to an awaiting ambulance.
COSAR said this rescue serves as a reminder for hikers to carry the 10 essentials, which includes warm clothing, file a trip plan, and ensure proper training.
