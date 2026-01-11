Kelowna News

Train Wreck Comedy and Castanet present two nights with international headliner

Photo: Contributed Sunee Dhaliwal

If you're looking to start the New Year with a laugh, Train Wreck Comedy has two nights of top-tier stand-up comedy for you.

International headliner Sunee Dhaliwal as he takes the stage at the Castanet Comedy Cabaret on Jan. 16 and 17 at the Kelowna Actors Studio.

“Sunee is one of the most exciting comics working today,” says Rob Balsdon of Train Wreck Comedy. “He’s sharp, high-energy, and incredibly relatable — this is exactly the kind of show people love to start the year with.”

Dhaliwal is an internationally touring comedian and former Vancouverite now based in the United States. Known for his sharp wit and engaging stage presence, Dhaliwal has appeared at major comedy festivals, including Just for Laughs Montreal, the Winnipeg Comedy Festival, and the Halifax Comedy Festival. He has shared the stage with Tom Segura, Jo Koy, Jim Belushi, Bryan Callen, and Sugar Sammy.

Audiences may also recognize Dhaliwal from his SiriusXM Radio and his Comedy Now! special on CTV.

Daliwal's January appearances mark a rare opportunity to see one of Canada’s top comedians live in Kelowna.

The Castanet Comedy Cabaret, produced by Train Wreck Comedy, continues to bring nationally recognized stand-up talent to the Okanagan.

