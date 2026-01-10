Kelowna News

Growing selection of non-alcoholic wine, spirits, beer in the Okanagan for Dry January

Not just dry in January

Cindy White

There’s no need to give up beer, wine or your favourite cocktail during Dry January.

The growing selection of non-alcoholic beverages has boosted the popularity of the annual month of abstinence after the holidays. In fact, it’s not just Dry January anymore.

“You do now see Dry July, Sober October,” said Alex Viol, a sommelier with Somm Zero. “You see different times through the year where people might want to take a whole month off alcohol, but more and more, we’re seeing a whole movement where people are just redefining their drinking habits and actually looking to reduce or remove alcohol from their life.”

There are plenty of Canadian products to choose from, especially for beer and cocktails. Viol recommends Clink pre-made cocktails out of Calgary, for those who want a less sweet option that doesn’t use any artificial ingredients.

The Okanagan is slowly joining the world-leading European producers of de-alcoholized wines.

“I do have an Okanagan section where I have Ones, which many people have heard of before. A new one from the Okanagan is Muse, and then, Glimmer wine is also from Penticton, and it’s a beautiful wine that people really love,” said Shawna Gray, proprietor of Everyday Dry Wine Club.

While younger generations are leading the way on sober celebrating, older people are also giving it a try.

“There’s definitely a new section of what we’re calling sober-curious people,” said Gray. “(They are) not necessarily going straight-up sober, but just curious as to how does that feel in their body to cut it out for weekdays or only on special occasions they still drink alcohol.”

Gray added that the lower-calorie, lower-sugar in many of the wines also attract those trying to live a healthier lifestyle.

You can find Everyday Dry Wine Club inside Holey Bagel at 1863 Harvey Ave. Somm Zero stocks many liquor stores and wineries in the Okanagan, or you can shop through their website. Both businesses offer private tastings.

