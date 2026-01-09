Kelowna News

Kelowna RCMP issue 22 distracted driving tickets in 90 minutes

Tickets, arrests on Enterprise

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Kelowna RCMP conducted a targeted traffic enforcement blitz on Enterprise Way near Banks Road on Tuesday

Kelowna RCMP handed out dozens of tickets and made multiple arrests during a traffic enforcement blitz on Enterprise Way earlier this week.

On Tuesday Jan. 6 the Kelowna RCMP Traffic Unit conducted enforcement near Banks Road, focusing on distracted driving and vehicle compliance.

Over the course of the hour-and-a-half operation, officers issued 27 violation tickets.

Police say 22 of those tickets were for distracted driving related to cell phone use. Additional infractions included one ticket for tinted windows and one for driving without insurance.

While conducting the traffic enforcement, officers also assisted local retailers with two separate shoplifting investigations. In one case, a suspect believed to be involved in three thefts within about an hour attempted to flee from store staff. The individual was arrested by traffic officers and remains in custody.

In a separate incident, RCMP responded to a request from a nearby business regarding a possible shoplifter who left the store as a passenger in a vehicle.

Police stopped the vehicle, which resulted in multiple violation tickets and the vehicle being impounded.

“Distracted driving and vehicle compliance remain ongoing safety priorities for our community,” said Cpl. Allison Konsmo, media relations officer with the Kelowna RCMP.