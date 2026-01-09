Kelowna RCMP issue 22 distracted driving tickets in 90 minutes
Tickets, arrests on Enterprise
Kelowna RCMP handed out dozens of tickets and made multiple arrests during a traffic enforcement blitz on Enterprise Way earlier this week.
On Tuesday Jan. 6 the Kelowna RCMP Traffic Unit conducted enforcement near Banks Road, focusing on distracted driving and vehicle compliance.
Over the course of the hour-and-a-half operation, officers issued 27 violation tickets.
Police say 22 of those tickets were for distracted driving related to cell phone use. Additional infractions included one ticket for tinted windows and one for driving without insurance.
While conducting the traffic enforcement, officers also assisted local retailers with two separate shoplifting investigations. In one case, a suspect believed to be involved in three thefts within about an hour attempted to flee from store staff. The individual was arrested by traffic officers and remains in custody.
In a separate incident, RCMP responded to a request from a nearby business regarding a possible shoplifter who left the store as a passenger in a vehicle.
Police stopped the vehicle, which resulted in multiple violation tickets and the vehicle being impounded.
“Distracted driving and vehicle compliance remain ongoing safety priorities for our community,” said Cpl. Allison Konsmo, media relations officer with the Kelowna RCMP.
More Kelowna News
- Win tickets to Fullest TableContest alert! - 6:00 pm
- Special Frost Fest ticketsPenticton - 6:00 pm
- Headwinds for West FraserBusiness - 5:53 pm
- Building donated for youthVancouver - 5:53 pm
- Court halts forestry transferTerrace - 5:37 pm
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$250,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Juan Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library