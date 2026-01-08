Kelowna News

As Kelowna General Hospital faces neurologist shortage, MLAs raise alarm

'Didn't happen overnight'

Photo: KGH Foundation FILE-KGH

Kelowna General Hospital’s neurologist shortage has raised concerns among Okanagan MLAs, who are comparing it to other issues across the health authority.

“The loss of acute neurological coverage in the Interior is not an isolated problem,” Kristina Loewen, MLA for Kelowna Centre, said in a media statement issued Thursday.

“British Columbians are watching services disappear, wait times explode, and access to timely care slip further out of reach, with no clear plan from the government to reverse the damage.”

Gavin Dew, MLA for Kelowna-Mission, likened the shortage to the paediatrics situation at KGH, that resulted in the hospital ward being temporarily shut down last fall.

"This didn't happen overnight, it was flagged by doctors more than a year ago as a crisis-in-the-making," he said.

Kelowna General Hospital currently has 6.5 full-time equivalent neurologists as of January 2026, following a retirement and a planned leave. The hospital is in discussions with six additional candidates to help increase physician resources at the site.

A memo sent to hospital staff in December noted that, starting Jan. 1, there will be intermittent gaps in general neurology coverage at KGH. Stroke neurology coverage, however, will remain unaffected.

“True emergencies in neurology are rare, but obviously, the most important ones are stroke, which needs to be maintained. The coverage for it needs to be maintained. So, in order to protect the coverage for stroke services, we had to, unfortunately, make tough decisions, working with the physicians group in limiting the general neurology on-call service,” said Dr. Hussan Azzam, Interior Health executive medical director, clinical operations, South Okanagan, in an interview.

According to the memo, patients requiring general neurology consultation at KGH will be seen by other subspecialties or by general neurology when available.

Interior Health is working with locums in the meantime.

In Kamloops, there's been a shortage of OBGYNs and Vernon saw a shortage of psychiatric services.