Businesses turn to private security as Kelowna police report fewer downtown break-ins

'Giving benefit of the doubt'

Photo: Rob Gibson Mosaic Books on Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna.

Police say break-and-enters dropped in downtown Kelowna in December, but local business owners argue the statistics don’t reflect the daily reality of theft, vandalism and unresolved disturbances.

“We have a private Instagram account where merchants discuss what's happening and weigh in, because it’s become pretty intense,” said Michael Neill, owner of Mosaic Books.

“We didn’t need it six months ago.”

Police acknowledged growth in a broader range of crime and disorder in a media release Thursday, noting calls for service related to community disturbances have risen steadily over the past three years, with roughly 100 more calls last month than in previous Decembers.

Those calls include dealing with unwanted people, assisting other agencies, thefts, and responding to threats.

Neill said he experiences those issues regularly, and there may be more than statistics reflect.

He recalled several instances where business owners didn’t bother calling police, including one incident outside the downtown ramen shop, Wasabi, where a fire was extinguished by staff and the day simply went on as previously scheduled.

In other cases, Neill said police don’t attend when called.

“We had a real problem in the store, and Downtown Patrol couldn’t deal with it, so we called RCMP and nobody came,” he said.

“We had two incidents like this. So, if you call the RCMP and nobody shows up, did it happen?”

Despite his concerns, Neill, who hired private security in December to keep his bookstore safe for employees and customers, welcomes news the RCMP plans to increase patrols downtown.

“I want to give them the benefit of the doubt,” he said. “Having more of a presence, will it make a difference? Only time will tell. I hope so.”

Police say they will work with City of Kelowna Bylaw Services and the Downtown On-Call (Red Shirts) team to address non-criminal disorder and connect individuals to services. The Community Safety Services Branch will also reach out to businesses to share prevention strategies.

Neill said he has already been contacted by the Community Safety Services Branch and has a meeting scheduled for Friday morning.

In the meantime, there is evidence more businesses are leaning on private security.

Ryder Davis, director of safety and security at Missing Link Security, said calls for service have increased by 20 to 30 per cent over the last couple of years.

“From our perspective there have been increases calls for service, mostly to do with thefts, break ins and general disorder,” he said.

“We do see the odd assault, but mostly we’re dealing with property crimes. There have been a lot more attempted break and enters over the last two years.”

Davis said there has also been an increase in calls related to drug use and clearing encampments that pop up in front of businesses.

“We use a proactive approach … if they want a safe environment to return to, the team cleans it out and makes sure it’s a safe environment for people to return,” Davis said.

He said hiring private security offers peace of mind to business owners who are nervous and at their “wit’s end.” It’s also a safer alternative than confronting people themselves.

“People tend to be more aggressive now and there’s more of it happening more often,” he said. “Having additional security training is the minimum at this point.”

Police statistics show the number of December break-and-enters officers responded to has decreased year-over-year, with 12 reported in 2025 compared to 18 in 2024 and 15 in 2023.

Police said they have increased visibility and patrols in key corridors and will continue working with bylaw services, the Downtown On-Call team and the Community Safety Services Branch to support businesses and address ongoing concerns.