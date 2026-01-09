Kelowna News

Winter Wonderland Wish List campaign raises $76,000 for JoeAnna’s House

Photo: Castanet The Winter Wonderland Wish List raised $76,000 for JoeAnna's House in 2025.

The holidays were good to JoeAnna’s House.

The home away from home for families whose loved ones are being treated at Kelowna General Hospital is celebrating a successful Winter Wonderland Wish List Campaign. The month-long holiday season initiative raised $76,000 between Nov. 20 and Dec. 20, 2025.

Nineteen local businesses designed their own unique “give back” in support of JoeAnna’s House, from donation-per-purchase models to percentage givebacks and creative in-store initiatives.

“Businesses were not asked to take on additional financial strain, and customers were able to support JoeAnna’s House simply by continuing their normal holiday shopping habits,” said JoeAnna’s House.

This year the campaign shifted from a one-day community event to a longer period of giving.

“This initiative was about sustainability, empathy, and gratitude,” said Carly Reuter, director of community engagement for JoeAnna’s House.

“We wanted to create something that felt good for everyone, for families staying at the House, for the businesses navigating a tough year, and for the community members who give so generously to us time and time again.”

The Winter Wonderland campaign also included a 50/50 draw, with one lucky winner taking home over $700 just before the holidays. In addition, Sam Nasr of Kelowna won the WestJet Gift of Flight draw for a round-trip for two, anywhere WestJet flies. Nasr entered the draw while enjoying a give-back beverage at Deville Coffee.

The fundraiser is expected to return for the 2026 holiday season. Local businesses that want to be part of the campaign can find out more here.

“This was about more than fundraising,” Reuter said. “It was about community, care, and finding new ways to show up for one another. And for that, we are incredibly thankful.”