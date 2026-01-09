Social 242 Lounge and Grill says goodbye to Kelowna after 13 years
Bar closes after 13 years
A longtime downtown Kelowna bar has announced it's closing its doors after more than a decade in business.
Social 242 Lounge And Grill on Lawrence Ave. shared the news on social media Thursday. Owner Dan Mulgrew thanked customers for their support over the past 13 years.
“Well Kelowna, it’s been a slice! Thanks for all the memories over the last 13 years. We couldn’t have done it without you,” Mulgrew wrote on Facebook.
“Whether you came in for a cuppa, cocktail, food or just a visit, the mems will live on forever.”
In his post, Mulgrew encouraged customers to continue supporting his other local businesses.
Mulgrew is also the owner of Yamas Taverna and Tonics Pub & Grill, both located in Kelowna. He was not available for an interview on Thursday.
