Kelowna man says good dogs should not have to be leashed

Man fights dog control law

Madison Reeve

A Kelowna man says ongoing enforcement of a regional dog bylaw has left him frustrated as he calls for changes to how off-leash dogs are managed in public spaces.

Trevor Hodgson says the issue began in 2019 when he adopted his dog, Daphne, a black lab cross.

“In 2019, when I got my dog, I was unaware of RDCO Bylaw No. 1343,” Hodgson said. “When the RDCO mailed me a copy, I read it, disagreed with it, and informed the RDCO that I refused to abide by it.”

Hodgson believes he should not have to leash his dog in public and refuses to pay any fines over the issue.

He says there should be an off-leash licensing program for well-trained dogs.

“I think it's a reasonable thing to have a reasonably safe off-leash dog,” he said. “I suggested an off-leash licensing program. The RDCO did not answer me at all. They ignored me, and then started to harass me.”

Hodgson lives near Rowcliffe Park and typically played fetch with his dog in the park. The park has a designated enclosed off leash area right beside the park, but Hodgson says his dog isn't a fan.

''My dog does not like the wood chips. It's hard on her feet. She gets really dirty when it's wet, when it's frozen, like this. It's very hard and it's very unforgiving.''

After he says he was pushed out of Rowcliffe Park, Hodgson began using a vacant green space near Marshall Street. He says animal control officers began enforcing the bylaw there as well.

“I don't think there's any danger. We're not damaging anything,” he said. “Daphne's not chasing wildlife. She's not dangerous to other dogs. And when I'm alone in a green space, I don't see any need to leash a safe, well-trained dog.”

Hodgson says he has been fined about 10 times, with tickets ranging from $150 to $300, as well as one $500 obstruction ticket. Living on a disability pension, he says the fines are not a deterrent, because he has no plans on paying them.

The tickets have been sent to collections agencies and Hodgson says the unpaid tickets have crashed his credit rating. But still, he says he will not be leashing his dog.

“The system is broken,” he said. “It's not a deterrent to me, especially when I feel so strongly about having my dog off leash and allowing me to play in vacant green spaces where I'm not bothering anybody.”

He believes an off-leash licensing system would be a better solution.

“I clean up other people's poop when they don't pick it up,” he said. “I believe that I am a responsible dog owner and that I have a reasonable, respectful set of rules and that my dog is reasonably safe in public, off leash.”

In a statement, RDCO Animal Control said it cannot comment on individual cases but defended the bylaw and how it is enforced.

“The Regional District of Central Okanagan’s Responsible Dog Ownership Bylaw No. 1343 is in place to protect public safety and animal welfare,” said Haley Oliver, communications manager for the RDCO.

“The bylaw requires dogs to be leashed outside designated off-leash areas and does not provide exceptions for training or voice control.”

The RDCO says Animal Control officers begin with education and warnings before issuing fines, and that enforcement is carried out through patrols, complaints and direct observation. Residents with questions about the bylaw are encouraged to contact RDCO animal control.