'Gobsmacked' by $1M lottery win in Kelowna

$1M lotto win in Kelowna

A Kelowna man said he was "humbled, gobsmacked" and in "disbelief" to learn he won a $1 million prize from Lotto Max draw, just days before Christmas.

The Kelowna resident identified only as Edward M. first shared the news with his kids, who were also in disbelief upon learning the news.

A “family shindig” will officially mark the celebration about the big win.

“This win just means more time with my kids and being able to financially be there for them if they need it,” he said. “Retiring is also something I will be able to do now.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Walmart on Banks Road in Kelowna.