Kelowna News

Province seeking forfeiture of SUV, cash following Kelowna RCMP drug raid

Forfeiture of SUV, $41k cash

Photo: Auto Trader A 2017 Dodge Journey

A Kelowna man may lose his SUV and more than $41,000 in cash after police raided his home last fall, allegedly finding large amounts of drugs.

In a civil forfeiture suit filed last month, B.C.'s Civil Forfeiture Office said Kelowna RCMP officers found a wide variety of drugs and illicit tobacco products after pulling over Randal Irvine Brown twice, and searching his home in the Tower Ranch area of Kelowna.

Despite the allegations made in the recent lawsuit, no criminal charges have been laid against Brown at this time.

Police first pulled over Brown in his Pontiac Torrent on Sept. 12, 2025 near Guisachan and Burtch roads after he “conducted an unsafe turn, crossing multiple lanes of traffic,” according to the suit.

Seeing a large amount of cash and multiple cell phones in the car, police arrested Brown.

Upon his arrest, officer searched his car, allegedly finding cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA, LSD, psilocybin, various forms of cannabis, illicit unstamped cigarettes, along with $18,050 in cash.

It appears that Brown was not taken into custody though, as less than a month later, police pulled Brown over again, this time near Hollywood and Vista roads.

According to the suit, police had been investigating Brown for selling illicit tobacco products from his home on McKenzie Road, near the Tower Ranch area.

During this Oct. 6 stop, when Brown was driving his 2017 Dodge Journey, police allegedly found 76 cartons of illicit unstamped cigarettes, 20.7 grams of cocaine, various cannabis products, multiple types of pharmaceutical pills and more than $4,800 in cash.

This traffic stop led to a police raid on Brown's McKenzie Road home the following day, where police allegedly found a massive stash of various drugs, illicit cigarettes and another $18,000 in cash.

The forfeiture suit claims police found the following at Brown's home:

7,456 cartons of illicit unstamped tobacco cigarettes

$18,000 in Canadian currency

a firearm

500 millilitres of GHB

75 grams of cocaine

1.2 kilograms of psilocybin

55 packs of psilocybin products, including chocolate bars and gummies

600 packs of items containing cannabis, including oils and gummies

180 assorted vape pens, including at least 9 vape pens containing cannabis

2,000 cannabis joints

20 kilograms of dried cannabis

1.5 kilograms of cannabis hash

500 prescription pills

428 tins of nicotine pouches

Police seized Brown's Dodge Journey following the raid, and the provincial government is now looking to keep the SUV, along with the $41,097 that was seized during the two traffic stops and search of his home.

The forfeiture suit claims Brown intended to use the vehicle to engage in unlawful activity and that both the cash and vehicle were obtained as proceeds of unlawful activity.

The suit alleges Brown was trafficking illicit drugs and cannabis, along with illicit tobacco products, while also laundering proceeds of crime and failing to declare taxable income.

None of the allegations made in the forfeiture suit have been proven, and Brown has not yet filed a formal response to the allegations. No criminal charges have been laid against Brown at this time, and he has no prior criminal record in B.C., according to online court records.