Kelowna Mounties being called more to 'social disorder' issues, less break-ins

Photo: Contributed Todd Daniels' Bernard Avenue business was hit by a thief last week.

Social disorder calls are surging in Kelowna, adding pressure on downtown businesses, police say.

Calls for service for community disturbances have risen steadily over the past three years, with roughly 100 more calls last month compared to previous Decembers, the Kelowna RCMP said. These types of calls include dealing with unwanted people, assisting other agencies, thefts, assisting fire or ambulance services and responding to threats.

“We understand the concerns businesses are experiencing downtown,” Supt. Chris Goebel said in a media release.

“Mischief, assaults, and thefts are unacceptable. Our officers respond based on urgency and risk to public safety, ensuring in-progress emergencies are addressed first. We remain focused on prevention, accountability, and supporting those affected."

RCMP said December statistics show an increase in mischief cases valued over $5,000.

Police said this highlights the "importance of proactive property protection" and is a reflection of what the "downtown business community is feeling."

"While some categories have seen noticeable increases, many reflect more wellness and safety checks rather than criminal activity," Supt. Goebel said.

On the other hand, the number of December break-and-enters local police have responded to have decreased year-over-year. There were 12 in 2025 compared to 18 in 2024 and 15 in 2023.

Police said they will work with City of Kelowna Bylaw Services and the Downtown On-Call (Red Shirts) team to address non-criminal disorder and connect individuals to services, while the Community Safety Services Branch will be reaching out to businesses to share prevention strategies.

In the last month, more business owners have reported they're at the end of their respective ropes dealing with social disorder.

Among others, the owner of Wild Kingdom said she's contemplating a move, Todd Daniels from Gallery Streetwear said he's suffered from multiple attacks on his business and staff, and one of the more longstanding businesses in downtown, Mosaic Books, has had to implement security for the first time in decades.

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas came out this week with assurances that there is help on the way.