Kelowna mayor pledges more RCMP and bylaw patrols, plans business forum on public safety

Cindy White

Numbers have dwindled at tent city, Kelowna’s designated outdoor sheltering site along the rail trail since a crackdown on rule-breakers last year. Fences were erected, and people who didn’t want to comply with new rules were forced out.

Unfortunately, elsewhere in the city, street disorder complaints are on the rise with people reporting encampments, fires, and petty crime in neighbourhoods from Rutland to the downtown core.

Some downtown businesses are reaching the breaking point after repeated thefts and vandalism. To address those concerns in the short-term, the city will be beefing up enforcement in the meantime.

“We’re going to increase the foot patrol of RCMP officers. We’re going to increase our bylaw services. We’re going to do business visits to see what we can do to help create a safer environment for those businesses. We’re going to do spot-checks at certain times in areas that happen to be a little bit more concentrated throughout the community,” said Mayor Tom Dyas in a sit-down interview with Castanet.

An outreach worker says she’s also frustrated with the deteriorating situation in the city, and has noticed a difference since the crackdown at the rail trail site.

“I fully understand the business side and I fully understand the frustrations, but when you have nothing and you need something, people act in desperate ways,” said Erika van Oyen, who volunteers with JustUs Street Outreach.

“That doesn’t excuse it, but what can we do to help prevent? Instead of shutting the door more, how can we open it a little bit so that people can have access to what they need in order to be able to survive?”

There are currently only 24 people living at tent city. Despite the increased concerns about what was once contained to that site spreading out around Kelowna, Dyas said rules for residents of the designated outdoor sheltering location will not be loosened.

“We’re willing to be a good partner to assist with regards to providing areas so people, if they choose to sleep outdoors, they have an area to sleep outdoors. If they choose to want to find a better path forward, we’re going to be able to work to create, through the service providers, that better path forward," he said.

"But for somebody to be kind of creating havoc and what’s happening in the downtown core outside, we’re not going to be able to continue to support services for them for that to happen.”

In an effort to address the escalating disorder concerns, the mayor and council will be hosting a business community forum on public safety in early February. The time and date for that event have not yet been announced.