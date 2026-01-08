Kelowna News

Kelowna International Airport generated $2.08 billion in economic output in 2024

Photo: YLW Kelowna International Airport

As Kelowna International Airport continues to grow and expand, so too does its impact on the regional economy.

An economic impact study covering 2024 shows YLW generated $2.08 billion in total economic output, nearly tripling the $789 million impact the last time the study was conducted in 2014.

The study suggests substantial increases in airport traffic and expanded airport activities over the past decade resulted in significant increases in non-resident spending (39%), air carriers (22%) and maintenance, repair and overhaul services (16%).

According to the study which will be presented to city council Monday, operations at the airport supported 9,210 full-time jobs in 2024, including 2,298 direct airport employees, jobs created through construction projects and spending by visitors.

The total impact of YLW resulted in more than $584 million in labour income alone.

“YLW’s influence extends well beyond direct employment. For instance, the influx of visitors supports local hotels, restaurants and retail businesses, boosting municipal revenues through increased tourism-related taxes and fees,” the report stated.

“The airport also facilitates major regional events such as business conferences, sports tournaments and cultural festivals by providing efficient air access, which in turn strengthens the community’s profile and vitality.”

In coming up with the numbers, officials said data was gathered from 96 on-airport partners, with analysis using Stats Can multipliers for air transport and construction sectors.

These estimate not only the direct effects of airport operations but indirect effects such as business-to-business purchases and household spending by employees whose incomes are derived from airport-related jobs.

The study comes as YLW established a new record with more than 2.3 million passengers travelling through the airport in 2025 and as it is set to open its new departure lounge in the coming weeks.