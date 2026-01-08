Kelowna News

BC Cancer in Kelowna introduces first-in-Canada 3D-printed radiation treatment

3D-printed cancer treatment

Madison Reeve

BC Cancer in Kelowna is highlighting a first-in-Canada cancer treatment innovation that uses custom 3D-printed applicators to improve care for patients with cervical cancers.

Clinicians, researchers, and medical physicists at BC Cancer Kelowna are using custom 3D-printed tools that allow radiation to be delivered more precisely while reducing exposure to healthy tissue.

In 2025 alone, 31 procedures have already been completed using the new technology.

“It is a device that we use to create the templates and the applicators that we need to use for patients with gynecological cancers, including cervical cancer, vaginal cancer, and that would be for a very important component of the treatment, which is called brachytherapy — brachytherapy is actually internal radiation,” said Dr. Hamid Raziee, a radiation oncologist at BC Cancer – Kelowna.

Before the introduction of 3D printing, clinicians were limited to commercially available applicators designed to fit most, but not all, patients.

The personalized tools are designed to improve both accuracy and patient comfort during treatment, while potentially reducing side effects.

“It's so amazing to be able to have like a really challenging patient that other people would send, perhaps for palliation, or would just do external beam, and we can get a full brachytherapy dose in because of the facilities that we have here,” said Dr. Deidre Batchelar, a medical physicist.



Each year, more than 250 people in British Columbia are diagnosed with cervical cancer, including about 55 patients in the Interior region.

BC Cancer also offers at-home HPV screening kits, which can help prevent cervical cancer before it develops.

Dr. Raziee said personalized treatment is key to improving outcomes while protecting long-term quality of life.

“Some cancers are very highly curable, so you are successful curing the cancer, but at the same time that comes at a cost which is side effects of the treatment, which could be lifelong. So by designing an individual approach, you will have a better chance at achieving that cure while you're minimizing the side effects,” he said.