Kelowna News

Kelowna career college closing doors after 15 years

College closes its doors

Photo: First College First College has operated out of its location at 532 Leon Avenue since 2020.

A downtown Kelowna career college has closed its doors for good.

In an email to students last month, First College announced it will be “ceasing academic operations” as of this week.

First College has been operating in downtown Kelowna since 2010, offering programs for people pursuing careers as registered massage therapists, community support workers, health care assistants, bookkeepers and office administrators.

“This was a difficult decision, made after careful consideration of ongoing finance challenges that prevent the institution from continuing normal academic delivery,” the college wrote in its email.

“We understand that this news may be unexpected and we sincerely regret any disruption it may cause to your academic plans.”

Since 2020, First College has been located at 532 Leon Avenue.

In its email to students, First College said it will “remain available to students by appointment” until the end of the month, to provide “necessary support.”

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for being part of our academic community," First College wrote. "We wish you every success in your future studies and professional endeavors. Happy Holidays!"

Castanet reached out to First College for more information about the closure, but the college has not responded.