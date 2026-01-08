Kelowna News

'Menace to the community' to serve another 82 days in prison: Kelowna judge

Photo: Colin Dacre Kelowna Law Courts

A Kelowna man who amassed a significant criminal record in a short period of time was described as a “menace to the community” while getting jail time for his latest round of offences.

Challen Lewis, 35, was sentenced Tuesday for theft, assaulting an inmate he met in jail while awaiting a court date for that theft, and breaching a condition from an earlier release. The three convictions were tacked to a criminal streak that, most recently, added up to 42 offences in less than 22 months.

“He is effectively a menace to the community,” Judge Clark Burnett said during sentencing.

The latest string of offences began on July 7, 2025, when Lewis loaded several hundred dollars’ worth of goods into a cart at Superstore and walked out of the store. He was stopped in the parking lot, and the merchandise was recovered.

“Lewis was detained following the shoplifting offense and was being held at a correctional facility when he approached another inmate from behind and sucker punched him twice in the back of the head and continued to assault him,” Burnett said.

Burnett said Lewis claimed he assaulted the inmate because he believed the man had committed a crime involving a child, an allegation unrelated to the matter before the court.

“For whatever reason, he thought that he would do the cowardly thing and approach someone from behind and sucker punch him from behind — one of the most pathetic types of assault that the court has to deal with from time to time,” Burnett said.

“He didn't even have the stomach to confront this gentleman before he chose to assault him from behind.”

Crown counsel sought a sentence of 360 days and Burnett agreed. With 276 days of credit for time already served, that means Lewis will serve another 82 days behind bars.

He will also be on probation for 12 months, where he will be expected to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and attend court as required.

He's also not to be in contact with the inmate he assaulted or be within any Real Canadian Superstore locations.