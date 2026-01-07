Kelowna News

Fire breaks out on third floor of Ellis Place supportive housing

Photo: Rob Gibson fire crews responded to Ellis Place Wednesday.

Fire crews attended a downtown Kelowna supportive housing development Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out inside.

The fire was sparked on the third floor of Ellis Place just before 1 p.m., forcing residents out of their homes.

The building's sprinkler system was activated, suppressing the fire, but it's believed to have caused some water damage.

Fire trucks are currently blocking northbound traffic on Ellis Street.