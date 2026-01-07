Kelowna News
Crash cleared at Highway 97 at Gordon Drive in Kelowna
Highway 97 crash cleared
A crash is causing delays on Highway 97 at Gordon Drive.
UPDATE 12:55 p.m.
The crash has now been cleared and traffic is flowing normally.
ORIGINAL 12:35 p.m.
A crash is causing delays on Highway 97 at Gordon Drive.
Motorists say emergency crews are at the scene of the crash, which is causing eastbound traffic to back up.
Minor delays are also being reported on Gordon Drive.
Drivers should expect delays while travelling through the area.
