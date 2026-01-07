Kelowna News

City of Kelowna in a position to expand Rotary Beach Park

City eyes park expansion

Photo: Google Maps City set to demolish home to expand Rotary Park

The City of Kelowna is taking the final step toward its plan to expand Rotary Beach Park.

This week, the city applied for a Natural Environment Development Permit for property at 3684 Lakeshore Road, immediately north of the park.

The permit would allow the city to “facilitate the demolition of all structures adjacent to Okanagan Lake.”

That would presumably include the home, gazebo and wharf and include some shoreline modifications, according to an email from the city requesting more information on the application.

The city purchased the property in 2021 for $4.3 million. Two years earlier, the city spent $2.7 million for the adjacent property at 3676 Lakeshore.

The home on that property burned down in 2020.

“In alignment with the city's Official Community Plan - and with funding support from the Park Acquisition DCC program - the city has been actively pursuing acquisitions in this area, as it will allow for both the expansion of Rotary Beach and facilitate public waterfront access between Rotary and Gyro beaches,” the email stated.

“This ties into the city's larger vision of creating a linked connection of waterfront trails and parks for the overall benefit of the community.”