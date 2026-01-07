Kelowna News

'Ring of Jean Valjean': Prolific Kelowna shoplifter jailed 6 months

6 months jail for shoplifting

Photo: Nicholas Johansen . The Kelowna Law Courts.

A Kelowna man who repeatedly walked into a Superstore and stole food was sentenced to 180 days in jail this week, a punishment Crown counsel compared to something out of classic literature.

Michael McKeenman, 44, pleaded guilty to two shoplifting incidents and breaching a court order at the Kelowna Superstore. All incidents involved small amounts of food consumed or taken while he was inside the store, the court heard Tuesday.

Crown counsel Kevin Short said the incidents spanned between October and December 2025.

“In each case, the theft was in the range of $20 or less, and there was very little concern shown by Mr. McKeenman about being caught,” Short said.

Despite the relatively meagre cost of the crimes, Short suggested a seven-month sentence for each theft to Judge Clark Burnett.

“He simply went in there and stole food to eat. .. your honour, and there’s a ring of Jean Valjean going on here, I realize,” Short said, referencing the character from Les Miserables who was sentenced to 19 years in prison for stealing a loaf of bread to feed a starving family member.

“If you look at the record, your honour, you’ll see the extended, massive even, history of convictions for the same type of offence.”

Short told the court that in previous cases involving similar petty thefts, McKeenman had typically received sentences of about three months. This time, Short sought a more significant sentence for a man described as suffering from a drug addiction and struggling to maintain steady housing.

In the end, Burnett settled on six months for the offences.

“These, as I pointed out, are minor offences,” Burnett said.

“The problem is this gentleman seems to have developed the attitude that he can just steal food when he needs food. This community, like many in this province and all across Canada now, has become a overrun, which is a poor choice of words, but that's the words I choose, with respect to individuals who struggle with addiction, struggle with mental health issues, fail to avail themselves of resources and resort to harming the community.”

Burnett said the fact the repeated thefts were from a large corporation made no difference in the eyes of the court.

“At the end of the day, society has to absorb the cost of this gentleman's illegal behaviour,” Burnett said.

“The safety of all individuals who are law abiding is undermined by others who choose to ignore the rules, be it a big business or small business, there are consequences and costs.”

Burnett said food banks, the Gospel Mission and other services are available to those in need, and that continuing to steal food from a store he was banned from demonstrated the business needed to be protected.

Earlier in the hearing, Burnett was told it costs more than $400 per day to incarcerate someone, but he said incarceration is the final step on the road to rehabilitation.

“I heard nothing from this gentleman, through his counsel that he has taken any steps whatsoever to avail himself of any treatment facility options that may be out there,” Burnett said.

As a result, the court had no choice but to impose a custodial sentence, “with the hope that he may get some assistance while in custody to deal with his addictions,” Burnett said.

McKeenman was sentenced to 180 days for each theft and 80 days for each breach, less time served — double the three-month sentences he had previously received for similar offences.

The sentences will be served concurrently. He will also be placed on probation for 18 months and banned from Superstore.

Repeat offenders have become an issue in communities across B.C.