Kelowna News

Long-time Kelowna offender granted bail after new drug charges

Photo: Facebook Clayton Zeleniski

A Kelowna man with a lengthy criminal record was released on bail this week, after he was charged with new drug trafficking offences.

Clayton Zeleniski, 55, was arrested earlier this week after he was charged with five counts of possessing drugs for the purpose of trafficking and resisting arrest, stemming from a May 18, 2025 incident.

While the details of the charges are not clear, Crown prosecutor Ranjit Randhawa told the court Tuesday that Zeleniski was found with 250 grams of methamphetamine, 270 grams of fentanyl and 172 grams of cocaine.

Zeleniski has been on probation since February 2023, when he struck a plea deal with the Crown over a 2021 home invasion in Kelowna's Rutland area. He was sentenced to time served, followed by three years of probation.

During Zeleniski's bail hearing Tuesday, Randhawa consented to Zeleniski's release on bail, despite acknowledging his criminal record. But he said Zeleniski's record is “unrelated” to the new drug charges he faces, as his record is “mainly related to crimes of violence and most recently a break and enter conviction.”

Randhawa said Zeleniski was allegedly found with a "rather significant" amount of drugs, making the charges “not a low-level type offence.” The Crown is "seeking a significant type of bail plan."

But the “significant” bail plan the Crown sought included a $200 cash deposit and conditions that Zeleniski not use drugs or possess weapons.

As the Crown supported Zeleniski's release, Judge Clarke Burnett granted him bail with the $200 deposit.

According to online court records, Zeleniski is also facing outstanding charges of breaching his probation on Oct. 30, 2025 and driving while prohibited on Aug. 8, 2025. The context of these charges is not known at this time.

He's scheduled to next appear in Kelowna court on his outstanding charges later this month.

Prior to his 2023 home invasion conviction, Zeleniski was involved in several other high-profile incidents in Kelowna.

He was arrested in January 2020 during a police raid in Rutland and charged with possessing a number of weapons and methamphetamine. He struck a plea deal with the Crown and was sentenced to time served for possessing a firearm.

Prior to that, he had been charged in connection to an alleged February 2019 kidnapping, after a man had been dropped off at Kelowna General Hospital suffering serious injuries.

Zeleniski was one of five people who'd been charged, but the Crown stayed the charges against all of the accused before the matter ever got to trial. The Crown never disclosed why the charges were dropped.

Back in 2017, Zeleniski was also convicted for his role in an attack on a man in Rutland, in which the man was shot and beaten with a sledgehammer.

Zeleniski's extensive criminal record dates back to 1995.