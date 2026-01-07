Kelowna News

Kelowna Actors Studio will no longer use Kelowna Community Theatre

Photo: Kelowna Actors Studio 2024 performance of Mamma Mia at KCT

The Kelowna Actors Studio will no longer utilize the Kelowna Community Theatre as a venue for larger productions.

In an email to patrons from artistic managing director Randy Leslie and executive producer Nathan Flavel said recent changes at KCT mean productions are no longer feasible.

In past years, the actors studio has used the community theatre for performances of Grease, Mary Poppins, Mamma Mia, Billy Elliot and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

“We extend our sincere thanks to the staff and leadership of the Kelowna Community Theatre and the City of Kelowna for their support over the years,” the email stated.

“While we have greatly valued that partnership, recent changes to the business practices, rental structures and ticketing fees mean that continuing our summer production at KCT is no longer sustainable for us.

“We are very pleased to bring our summer productions back under one roof and look forward to welcoming audiences to our home theatre.”

This change will affect the summer production of Priscilla Queen of the Desert which was scheduled for the community theatre.

Single tickets for that production scheduled to run from July 29 to Aug. 16 went on sale Wednesday morning at a 20 per cent discount.