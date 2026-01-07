Kelowna News

Kelowna and Lake Country crews conduct controlled slash pile burns on Dilworth Mountain and Spion Kop

Two controlled burns

Photo: District of Lake Country Controlled burns and trail work begin on Spion Kop

UPDATE: 11:55 p.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department has also confirmed that members from the Kelowna Parks Department are currently involved in slash pile burning along Dilworth Mountain.

Residents will likely see smoke in the area throughout the day.

Slash pile burning is a controlled forestry practice where leftover logging debris (slash) is gathered into piles and burned to reduce wildfire fuel.

ORIGINAL: 11:39 a.m.

Hikers, trail users, residents, and motorists along Highway 97 may notice smoke from burn piles and see crews working on the Spion Kop Trail during January and February.

The District of Lake Country (DLC) announced Wednesday on its Facebook page that this work is a continuation of efforts started last year.

Crews will be conducting machine and hand thinning, pruning, surface debris cleanup, and the piling and burning of debris to reduce wildfire risk in the area.

The Lake Country Fire Department (LCFD) is aware of the burning.

Officials emphasize that there is no need to call 911 regarding the controlled burns.

For public safety, residents and visitors are advised to stay out of marked work areas and to follow signage and instructions from crews on site.