Kelowna News

‘Gaps in general neurology’ coverage at Kelowna General Hospital due to staffing shortage

'Gaps' in neurology at KGH

Photo: Colin Dacre Kelowna General Hospital dealing with gaps in general neurology coverage.

Kelowna General Hospital is dealing with a shortage of neurologists.

A memo sent to staff advises that as of January 1, 2026, there will be intermittent gaps in general neurology coverage at KGH. However, stroke neurology coverage remains unaffected.

“True emergencies in neurology are rare, but obviously, the most important ones are stroke, which needs to be maintained. The coverage for it needs to be maintained. So, in order to protect the coverage for stroke services, we had to, unfortunately, make tough decisions, working with the physicians group in limiting the general neurology on-call service,” said Dr. Hussan Azzam, Interior Health executive medical director, clinical operations, South Okanagan.

According to the memo, patients who go to KGH requiring general neurology consultation will be seen by other subspecialties or by general neurology, when available.

Dr. Azzam said they recently lost one neurologist to retirement, while another is on long-term leave. IH is working with locums and actively recruiting to fill the vacant positions.

“We do have vacancies that we’re working very diligently to recruit for, and there’s promising recruits down the line, so we’re still hopeful,” he said, but couldn’t give a timeline of when they would be back up to a full complement of neurologists at KGH.

“It’s difficult to honestly give a number at this stage,” he added.

“We are definitely having a working group from Interior Health leadership, as well as physician leadership and neurology leadership to work on what’s the best outcome and to minimize impacts on patients in the short and medium term.”

According to the memo, the temporary service disruptions at KGH should not affect regional stroke neurology services.

“Stroke patients in the Central Okanagan and across Interior Health will continue to follow existing care pathways,” wrote Dr. Cara Wall, Chief of Staff, KGH, and Lindsay Taberner, executive director, KGH.

Community referrals for follow-up care should also continue as usual, and patients already under the care of a neurologist will “remain supported by their provider.”

Dr. Azzam stressed that the gaps in coverage should not discourage people from going to the emergency room.

“Do not hesitate to come to the hospital if you need to come to the hospital. You’ll be looked after.”