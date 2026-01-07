Kelowna News

Dry roads leads to surge in holiday speeding tickets, according to Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna full of speeders

Photo: Castanet file photo Kelowna driver clocked at 115 km/h in 60 zone

Kelowna RCMP say dry road conditions over the holidays led to an unusual spike in excessive speeding tickets, including one driver clocked at nearly double the posted speed limit.

Police partnered with BC Highway Patrol to conduct road checks throughout the Kelowna region during the holiday season, with officers reporting that most drivers made safe choices behind the wheel.

“The vast majority of drivers that went through the various road checks did not display any signs of impairment as they did an excellent job of planning for a safe ride home,” said Cpl. Allison Konsmo, Kelowna RCMP spokesperson.

Despite generally positive results at road checks, police say the lack of snow on the valley bottom contributed to higher speeds than typically seen this time of year.

“RCMP have had a higher number of excessive speeding tickets issued that are not normal for this time of the year and the dryer conditions are a contributing factor," Konsmo said.

"Yesterday one of our traffic members pulled over a vehicle that was clocked going 115km/hr in a 60km/hr zone. The vehicle was impounded for excessive speed."