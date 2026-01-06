Kelowna News

'Expensive and exhausting': Kelowna business owners frustrated with onslaught of destructive behaviour

Photo: Contributed Todd Daniels Bernard Avenue business was hit by a thief Thursday night.

Michael Neill has steered Mosaic Books through the rise of e-reading and the long stagnation of brick-and-mortar retail. Those challenges now pale beside a surge of property crime and street disorder affecting his downtown Kelowna store.

“We had two windows smashed in November, and someone set a bag of garbage on fire in the alley,” he said.

“We chased the guy. He turned around, laughed at us, and said, ‘What are you going to do?’ That was disturbing.”

In December, a man smashed through the shop’s window with an axe. Coupled with what Neill described as a steady flow of people entering the store in rough shape, he said he was forced to hire a security guard at $25 an hour.

Photo: Cindy White Mosiac Books owner Michael Neill says they have been forced to hire private security to police the shop.

“We’ve never had to do this before,” he said. “How many books do we have to sell to afford that? It’s been expensive and exhausting.”

Disorder downtown is not new, but many business owners say the past two months have been increasingly problematic and could force them to reconsider whether to stay.

“We’re big and established enough we’d be one of the last to vacate, but there is a possibility if it becomes that awful,” Neill said.

“People say ‘it would be so sad if you left’ but what they don’t realize is how many businesses are already not here because of this. Certainly it could get worse, but it also could be a whole lot better if we could just deal with a dozen people. Why are we being held hostage?”

Todd Daniels of Gallery Streetwear, at the other end of Bernard Avenue, shares that frustration.

Last week, his store was hit by vandals and thieves, and he said it would have been wiped out if not for metal security gates. Other incidents have followed. An employee was bear-sprayed outside the store at 8 a.m. while heading out for a day of snowboarding, and earlier this week that same employee was chased down the street with a knife, Daniels said Tuesday.

“The problem is that this isn’t broken windows,” Daniels said. “I don’t want to scare people from downtown, but I would be complicit if someone got hurt and I didn’t say anything.”

Daniels has given interviews and posted videos on social media, drawing feedback from customers, fellow retailers and Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas, who visited his shop Tuesday morning.

He said some business owners feel isolated in dealing with the issues, but he’s also heard from people who love the community and are hopeful change is possible.

While business owners describe a recent spike in crime, Kelowna RCMP media liaison Alison Konsmo said in a statement Monday that police reviewed their figures and December recorded the lowest number of reported break-and-enters downtown in the past three years.

She said RCMP are working with the City of Kelowna and the Downtown Kelowna Business Association on practical and sustainable solutions. The superintendent is expected to speak on the issue during an upcoming report to council.

The province is also launching a pilot program in Kelowna focused on five people “whose persistent disorder, theft and vandalism have affected public spaces and local businesses,” according to a government news release.

Those five individuals will receive enhanced monitoring and enforcement.

Neill questioned why the program is limited to five when the city has identified more than a dozen repeat offenders.

“Everybody is aware of what’s going on,” Neill said. “These repeat offenders need to be taken off the street. We tried everything else.”

Kelowna MLA Kristina Loewen agrees.

“For me, the biggest thing will be putting pressure on the NDP to go further,” she said. Limiting the pilot to five people, when she says at least three times that number are responsible for most of the disorder, is frustrating.

“It doesn’t go far enough,” she said.

“It’s a non partisan issue — municipal, provincial and federal governments need to work to gather to change this. We’ve been going the wrong way for too long.”

Ahead of the official opening of her constituency office on Jan. 29, Loewen said she plans to survey local businesses to better understand the issues they face.