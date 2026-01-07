Kelowna News

Living Things festival marks 10 years in Kelowna

Photo: Rotary Centre for the Arts The 10th annual Living Things International Arts Festival takes place at various Kelowna venues from Jan. 20 to Feb. 1, 2026.

An event showcasing contemporary theatre, dance and performing arts celebrates a decade in Kelowna in 2026.

The 10th anniversary Living Things International Arts Festival is scheduled for Jan. 20 to Feb. 1 at the Rotary Centre for the Arts, Black Box Theatre and Kelowna Community Theatre.

Events presented at the Rotary Centre for the Arts include Play Dead by People Watching Collective and Punch Line by Jacques Poulin-Denis, both part of the RCA Presents season, as well as PINA, a film blending physical storytelling with striking visual design, Objects in Motion, a festival favourite featuring international short films, and a Contact Dance Improvisation Community Workshop.

"We’ve had a wonderful relationship with Living Things, and we couldn’t be happier to co-present some of the most exciting programming to date,” said Andrew Stauffer, RCA theatre programming director. “Play Dead in particular is a must-see performance of the season. The show combines circus and dance with theatrical elements in undeniably compelling and virtuosic performance as it explores how beautiful, strange, and laughable life can be."

At Kelowna Community Theatre, theatre artist and photographer Amy Amantea shares her lived experience of blindness (2% vision in one eye) while capturing light patterns at twilight in Through My Lens. Other KCT shows include The Beanstalk Market Crash and Wayqeycuna.

Black Box Theatre features experimental music concerts with Jesse Rivest and Darrent Williams, as well as miniature dioramas in My Great Work, by Spanish artist David Espinosa.

The festival is presented by Inner Fish Performance Co.

“Four years ago, when I decided to come to Canada, being part of something like the 10th anniversary of the Living Things International Arts Festival is not something I ever imagined I would be doing,” says Eliseo Santillan, managing director of the Living Things International Arts Festival.

“Being originally from Mexico City, I wasn’t expecting to find such a vibrant arts scene in Kelowna. I’ve been involved in the performing arts for the last 30 years, and I can assure you that the Living Things Festival is one of the best events I’ve been part of in my professional journey.”

Festival passes are available online, with a 15% discount on 3+ events.