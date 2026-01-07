Kelowna News

Unstable ice prompts warning from Kelowna Fire Department

Thin ice in the Okanagan

Madison Reeve

The Kelowna Fire Department is warning residents to stay off local ponds and lakes as warm winter temperatures continue to create unstable ice conditions across the Okanagan.

While overnight lows are hovering near the freezing mark, Environment Canada forecasts daytime highs above zero throughout the week.

Fire officials say the repeated freeze-and-thaw cycle is preventing ice from forming safely, making frozen surfaces unpredictable and dangerous.

Assistant fire chief of operations Shawn Wudrich says the region simply hasn’t seen the prolonged cold needed to create stable ice.

“Here in the Okanagan, we seem to be having a fairly warm winter. So far, not a lot of overnight lows getting us to where we have any stable ice on any of the water bodies around the Okanagan,” Wudrich said.

“With cooling temperatures, we're going to see ice starting to form closer to shore, working its way out to the middle of the water body. People really need to be aware that with this freezing and thawing that we have going on right now, ice is going to be very, very unstable until we get about four inches of ice. I would recommend staying off it completely.”

Wudrich says consistent cold weather, not brief overnight dips, is what’s required to safely strengthen ice.

“What’s going to increase the stability of the ice is if we get that consistent weather for, let’s say, a week. If we get those overnight lows at minus five, minus 10, we’re going to see some stability on the ice,” he said.

Residents are also being reminded to keep pets off frozen water. Wudrich notes animals are just as vulnerable to falling through thin ice, and rescue attempts can quickly put owners in danger.

“We have to remember that our pet is normally a lot lighter than us, and they’re a lot smarter than us a lot of the time too,” he said.

If someone does fall through the ice, Wudrich says immediate action, without entering the water, is critical.

“First of all, get the fire department rolling, and we’ll be heading out with our ice rescue team,” he said. “If they have fallen through the ice, encourage them to reach back onto the shelf where they last fell in from — that was strong enough to hold them at that point.''

''We want them to get their arms up on there, kick their feet, try to pull themselves back up on the ice. If you can reach them with a stick, a branch, a length of rope — anything like that. But absolutely don’t go in the water to try to recover them.”

The Kelowna Fire Department says crews are ready to respond as needed and are continuing preparations for potential ice rescues.

“Today I saw the guys had all the gear out. We’re going through it, making sure it’s ready to go, and as soon as we get some stability out there and some decent ice, we’ll be out there training,” Wudrich said.

Until then, officials stress the safest choice is to stay off frozen lakes and ponds altogether and call 911 immediately if someone is in trouble.