Kelowna News

5 unusual 911 calls to Kelowna RCMP

5 unusual 911 calls

Photo: The Canadian Press People are reminded to make 911 calls appropriately.

Vending machine fleecing hounds and late-night pancake-making sessions are among five more “real, unusual and local” 911 calls attended by Kelowna Mounties over the last year.

The list of undated calls, released Tuesday morning, is meant to encourage people to “take a pause before calling 911 to determine if this is an emergency that needs the police to attend.”

One call involved a report of screaming coming from a residence.

“Upon arriving, the screaming was a family member squeegeeing their shower,” RCMP said in a social media post.

Kelowna RCMP were also called about a suspicious driver on Highway 97 who was reportedly driving “dressed as a ghost with a sheet over their head and wearing sunglasses.”

Mounties didn’t say when the incident was spotted, but noted it “wasn’t Halloween.”

In another case, a father called 911 requesting police attend his home to speak to his son about making pancakes at 11 p.m.

Last on the list of dubious calls, RCMP said a Kelowna business called 911 to report a theft from one of its vending machines.

“RCMP discovered the culprit was an employee's dog,” RCMP said.