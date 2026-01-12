Kelowna News

Not Just Tourists expands into the Okanagan, bringing medical aid to those in need

Medical charity needs help

Photo: Robert Dickeson Not Just Tourists volunteer Robert Dickeson shows off suitcases he has helped deliver over the years.

A global grassroots charity is expanding into the Interior, with the launch of a Not Just Tourists chapter in the Okanagan.

Not Just Tourists — known as NJT — is a non-profit, volunteer-driven organization focused on delivering medical supplies to communities around the world that cannot afford them.

"We've sent out 10,000 suitcases and two million pounds of medical supplies," says B.C. Interior spokesman Robert Dickeson.

The group turns ordinary travellers into couriers, giving tourists a simple way to make a life-changing impact during their trips abroad.

The organization was founded more than 30 years ago after Dr. Ken Taylor and his wife, Denise, from St. Catharines, Ontario, witnessed a severe shortage of medical supplies while visiting Cuba in 1990. They began packing suitcases with donated medical supplies and delivering them to remote clinics.

Supplies are donated by Canada’s largest hospitals, clinics, medical suppliers and individuals, and typically include items like gauze, bandages, surgical instruments, masks, gloves, antiseptics, IV kits, urinary supplies and birthing kits.

"All people have to do is contact us and we put together the materials, and we give them the materials, and they take them," says Dickeson.

Volunteers pack the donated supplies into suitcases, which are then carried by travellers to clinics in need. The organization operates entirely through volunteers, accepts no government funding, and is non-political and non-religious.

"We're actually giving a suitcase to somebody that's going to Cuba next week," Dickeson says.

The chapter is also asking for donations of lightly used, wheeled, full-sized suitcases to help move supplies efficiently.

For more information about the program or to donate, click here. The new Okanagan chapter can be reached at [email protected].