Big White Ski Resort celebrates record-breaking holidays

With the holiday season coming to a close, Big White Ski Resort is celebrating a record-breaking Christmas and New Year.

“This holiday season’s record numbers were encouraging to see, particularly as Canada outperformed all other markets,” said Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice-president at Big White Ski Resort.

“We saw a clear shift toward Canadian destination travel, supported by longer than average stays and strong international demand from Australia and the United Kingdom. That translated into higher participation across dining, ski school, rentals, retail and on-mountain events and activities.”

Ballingall says lifts, terrain and village amenities were operating at near full capacity over one of the busiest stretches of the season.

"Mother Nature topped us up just when we needed to be topped up. A few centimetres here, a few centimetres there. The grooming team did a great job," Ballingall says.

The busiest days of the season occurred Dec. 28, 29 and 30, with total lift rides averaging more than 76,000 per day, led by the Bullet Express chairlift, traditionally the resort’s busiest.

Comparing Dec. 20, 2025, to Jan. 4, 2026, with the same period last year, Big White’s accommodation sector reported a 9.5 per cent increase in total bookings, while room nights rose by more than 20 per cent, reflecting longer than average stays.

The other metric Big White uses is water and sewer numbers.

"Well, that was up 19 per cent, and that just means there's more bodies out here."

Ballingall says the locals didn't come in the numbers that they normally come, and they can tell that by looking at the day parking lot.

Australia led the international growth, with bookings up 106 per cent and room nights increasing by more than 80 per cent, while the United Kingdom also showed gains. Canadian bookings remained steady year over year, driven by earlier booking patterns and longer stays, helping offset alarmingly softer demand from the United States.

According to the locally-owned booking platform serving Airbnb and VRBO hosts on Big White Mountain, alluraDirect.com, there was a 22 per cent increase in holiday reservations. So far, all the indicators point to a busy season with arrivals between Jan. 1 and March 31, showing bookings up for the rest of the season.

"We're very busy already for U.S. Presidents' weekend and the BC Family Day. I mean, that's already 80 per cent. March Break is already 75 to 80 per cent."

The Bullwheel and Fourth Ace Bar and Smokehouse both served more than 18,000 guests and 9,000 guests, respectively. The newly opened Kettle Valley Steakhouse was fully booked from Dec. 19 through Jan. 3.

Clocktower Coffee Co. poured 2,016 litres of milk, enough for roughly 8,000 lattes, while Spuds served 1,174 poutines, averaging nearly one every 12 minutes during peak periods. A

lpine Burger Co. cooked 465 pounds of burgers, the equivalent of 930 quarter-pound patties, and the Kettle Valley Steakhouse prepared 575 pounds of Certified Angus Beef, including 40 Tomahawk steaks, roughly the combined weight of two full-grown grizzly bears.

Fourth Ace Bar & Smokehouse slow-smoked 1,452 pounds of brisket and served 1,129 pieces of fried chicken, while The Bullwheel alone put out 3,915 pounds of French fries, about the weight of a compact car, along with 140 kilograms of cheese curds and 1,121 pink donuts.

Ballingall says the locals will likely want to ski and stay mid-week, where the best deals on skiing and accommodations can still be found.

"If you can get away midweek, there are great deals out there and accommodation. On the weekends, you're gonna have to make a reservation everywhere, at every restaurant. I mean, all those places were busy, like we sold out the steakhouse every night well in advance."

With terrain and lifts fully open, and more snow in the forecast, Big White Ski Resort is trending towards another record-setting ski season.