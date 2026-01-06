Kelowna News

Two Kelowna restaurants help fundraise for cancer patient Jenny Newell

Photo: GoFundMe

Two Kelowna restaurants are joining efforts to help a woman who has made an impact in the Okanagan hospitality scene.

The owners of Diner Deluxe and Pretty Not Bad announced they will be donating to the GoFundMe for Jenny Newell, who is being treated for brain cancer. In early December, she was diagnosed with High-Grade Glioma, an aggressive and terminal brain cancer.

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery launched the GoFundMe last month for Newell, was the brand ambassador for the Vernon-based distillery that also has an operation in Kelowna. The diagnosis has turned the family’s world upside down. Newell is the primary income earner, and with her husband, Rainer, currently on medical disability, the financial strain is immense.

“Jenny's story touched the ownership groups at both restaurants (Diner Deluxe and Pretty Not Bad),” said owner Casey Greabeiel. "My older sister has courageously and successfully battled breast cancer the past two years. I cannot imagine if she had been faced with the same diagnosis as Jenny.”

The support for Newell is the first of a new campaign by the two restaurants to donate $1 from every kids' meal this coming year to a local cause or community group.

“When Pretty Not Bad opened in 2023, the restaurant had a large focus on supporting the mental health community, recognizing the connection between sports and healthy lifestyles and mindsets. The ownership group is really passionate about taking that support to another level in 2026 and beyond,” said Greabeiel.

Finally, to give families a break and get people through their doors at a typically slow time of year, the two restaurants are offering a rare “kids under 12 eat free” promotion during the month of January.

“We recognize that January is hectic and the whole month can be trying for parents, so we wanted to do something to ease the back-to-school/back-to-work pain as well as put some smiles on the faces of the community that supports us day in and day out."

Diner Deluxe is located at The Shores on Lakeshore Road and is open for breakfast and lunch seven days a week. The January free food for kids offer is available at Pretty Not Bad (740 Clement Ave.) from 5pm to 9pm, seven days a week.