City of Kelowna to clean up Mill Creek after local man's complaints

A Kelowna man is calling on the city to clean up Mill Creek Linear Park in the aftermath of wildfire mitigation work last year.

"If people knew what that water is flowing through... keeping the creeks clean should be a priority. It's not even just an eyesore, it's a health and environmental issue," said Daryl Kitsul.

Kitsul feels the city spends millions on high-visibility projects like purchasing the site of the former Willow Inn Hotel. "Those make great headlines, but this doesn't get seen or talked about."

He says Mill Creek is littered with garbage, condoms, needles and shopping carts along the rail trail, at the end of Leckie Road.

Kitsul appreciates why the city removed the trees in the area after residents expressed concerns about fires along the rail trail, but now that the trees are gone, the mess is even more obvious.

"We need better. Real maintenance. Real environmental responsibility," Kitsul said. "If we truly care about our lake, our trails, and our city, we have to start addressing the problems that aren’t pretty."

City of Kelowna utility services manager Kevin Van Vliet said now that the city has removed trees along the rail trail, some of the debris in the area is more obvious, especially with the lack of snow.

He said the city will be sending out a clean up crew right away.

"We are going to have our creeks crew that does take care of debris, shopping carts and scooters and all that kind of stuff... a crew will come out there and remove the items," Van Vliet said.

The city has dedicated environmental cleanup crews they use to handle situations like this one.

"Health hazards, such as needles, require specialized training and safety gear, limiting the crew's capacity. The city prioritizes cleanup based on hazards, risk and public contact," Van Vliet explained.

Van Vliet says the best way to report an issue like this one is to put in a service request either online or by telephone.

"It's constant work," said Van Vliet.

Areas where the public, especially children, could come into contact with hazardous materials are the priority.

Van Vliet said residents who submit a service request through the city's online portal will get an update when city crews attend to the situation.