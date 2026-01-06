Kelowna News

Get a discount for early dog licence renewal in the Central Okanagan

Get a dog licence discount

Photo: RDCO Those who renew or purchase a dog licence before Feb. 28, 2026, will get a $20 discount from the RDCO

Money is tight after the holidays, but Central Okanagan residents could save a bit by renewing their dog licences early.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is offering a $20 discount for those who renew or purchase a new 2026 dog licence before the end of February.

Until February 28, a licence for a dog that is spayed or neutered is $20. If the dog isn’t spayed or neutered, the fee is $60. On March 1, licence fees return to the regular annual rates of $40 and $80.

Last year, Charlie, Luna and Daisy were the most popular dog names registered in the Central Okanagan. In 2024, Charlie, Luna and Bella were the top three.

Visit the RDCO website to purchase a licence online or stop by the RDCO Administration Office (1450 KLO Road) or municipal offices in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Peachland.

If your pet is over three months old and has lived in the Central Okanagan for more than 30 days, it needs a licence under the Responsible Dog Ownership Bylaw. New licences for furry family members require proof of spay and neuter and can be uploaded online or brought to the RDCO Administrative Office.

“A dog licence program is important for supporting the protection and safety of both dogs and residents,” said the RDCO. “It helps in the quick identification and safe return of lost pets, while also promoting responsible dog ownership and reducing the risk of incidents involving unlicensed dogs.”

Licensed dog owners also get special discounts and services offered by local businesses participating in the Dog Licence Reward Program.

Newcomers to the Central Okanagan can transfer their valid licence from another local government for free at the RDCO office.