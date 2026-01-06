Kelowna News

'It is so dangerous': Kelowna woman wants crash-prone Hwy 97 intersection upgraded

'It is so dangerous'

Photo: Joan Johnson Joan Johnson's vehicle was damaged in a crash on Dec. 24 at Harvey Avenue and Dilworth Drive. She now wants safety improvements made to the intersection.

A Kelowna woman is calling for safety improvements at Kelowna’s most crash-prone intersection after becoming a statistic last month.

Joan Johnson was the passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash at Harvey Avenue and Dilworth Drive on Christmas Eve on the way home from church.

“It is so dangerous,” she said, describing the intersection.

Johnson says she was riding shotgun in her 2002 Toyota Camry while her friend, who was at the wheel, was attempting a left turn off Dilworth and onto Harvey.

“We didn't see him until he was coming at us,” Johnson said, adding she suspects the driver of the electric taxi that hit them was trying to beat a yellow light.

“He just belted it,” she said. “It was so scary. He never slowed down. He never even tried to swerve, he just hit us… I mean, it really shook me up.”

There were 129 crashes at the intersection in 2024, according to ICBC data, making it the most-frequently-crashed-in intersection in the B.C. Southern Interior by a significant margin.

Johnson would like to see advanced left-turn signals installed in the intersection for those turning onto the highway. Right now, they are only available for those turning off Harvey Avenue and onto Dilworth.

“This has to be dealt with — I could have gotten killed,” she said, noting that she reached out to Castanet about the situation after seeing a similar crash at the same intersection less than a week after hers.

She is expecting her car to be written off by ICBC.

“ICBC, they have a voice. They could say, hey, well, why are there so many accidents on this corner?” she said. “They could eliminate so many claims.”

In a statement to Castanet News, the Ministry of Transportation said they have been studying the intersection, and others in the corridor, for some time now.

A left-hand turn study—examining all the turning movements on Highway 97 between Abbott Street and Dilworth Drive—should be complete early this year.

“Increasing the amount of advance left turns on the highway corridor reduces the amount of time for through traffic on the highway, which increases congestion,” said the ministry. “The study will explore the appropriate balance between through movements and advance left turns, which are put at the most critical locations.”

The province said it will consider changes to the intersections after the study is complete.