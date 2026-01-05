Kelowna News

Kelowna textile studio reshaping fashion one stitch at a time

Reshaping 1 stitch at a time

Photo: Kathy Michaels Sharilyn Keuhnel is the founder of Heirloom Bohemia, a Kelowna fabric shop and creative studio. She started the business during the pandemic, and it has been growing steadily ever since.

Whether it’s a reaction to the environmental damage caused by fast fashion or concern for the people who produce it, the harms of the global clothing industry are now widely understood.

For a growing number of people, that awareness has sparked a return to slower, more intentional ways of creating and caring for clothing.

Sharilyn Keuhnel is one of them.

Keuhnel is the founder of Heirloom Bohemia, a Kelowna fabric shop and creative studio. She started the business during the pandemic, and it has been growing steadily ever since.

“When I was laid off from my regular, old job, I started an online website just selling beautiful linens and sewing supplies,” Keuhnel said. “And then at a certain point, my husband and I were like, ‘Should we try this?’ And we did. We opened here in this location four years ago.”

Her brick-and-mortar shop feels equal parts fabric store, classroom, and community hub. Heirloom Bohemia carries carefully sourced natural fabrics, with a focus on linens, the latter of which Keuhnel called her passion.

“Statistically, we have enough textiles already on this planet to last us the next six generations,” she said. “That’s an incredible amount of textiles.”

With that in mind, mending plays a central role in her teaching.

“Taking care of what we already own is the most sustainable garment in the world right now,” she said. “So I teach people how to mend holes, do darning on knitwear, jeans, canvas workwear and all of that.”

She also meets people where they are, guiding some through their very first pattern while helping others navigate the complicated details of more ambitious projects.

Keuhnel believes there’s a noticeable shift happening as more people become aware of fast fashion’s impact.

“I think people are more and more aware of fast fashion and are looking to become part of the solution by making their own garments,” she said.

“Statistics, again, show that when we make our own clothes, we’re more likely to care for them and keep them longer than anything we buy fast fashion or from a shop.”

That growing awareness is reflected in the diversity of people who come through Heirloom Bohemia’s doors. Keuhnel says there’s no single demographic that defines her sewing community.

“I’ve got people in the studio right now who are six-and-a-half, up to people in their 70s,” she said. “A lot of people missed learning this skill, either in school or from a parent or grandparent. I’m kind of here to pass on that knowledge.”

Heirloom Bohemia is located in Kelowna’s north end on Richter Street, in a complex known as The Lodges, where Keuhnel said many of the businesses are female-owned and operated. She describes the environment as supportive and intentionally curated, noting that the former industrial area has become a welcoming place for small businesses to take root.

“It’s really scrappy … there are a lot of people bootstrapping it down here,” she said.

“Of course, you do have some pretty big businesses who are really well funded but you also have a lot of really small businesses, like my own, or the candle store next door who are really just out here, boots on the ground every day, hustling,” she said.

For Keuhnel, that hustle represents more than a business. It’s a way of reshaping how people think about clothing, value, and longevity, one stitch at a time.