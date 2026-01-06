Kelowna News

New Kelowna airport departures lounge expected to open this month

Airport lounge nearly done

Cindy White

2026 is starting off on a high note at Kelowna International Airport.

A major expansion of the departures lounge is nearing completion ahead of schedule.

“We’re looking towards the end of this month to open,” said airport CEO Sam Samaddar.

“The equipment, for example, the new screening equipment, is in place. The staff are currently being trained on that,” he said. “We have a whole bunch of operational pieces that we need to work through over the next few weeks to get ready, and we’ll be doing some trials as part of that buildup to the opening at the end of the month.”

Phase 1 of the Airport Terminal Building expansion was originally slated for completion in late 2026. It includes a much larger departures lounge, an expanded security screening area, and new direct access to the south gates for departing and arriving passengers.

Once the new space is open, renovations will be undertaken on the old departures lounge, and planning will ramp up for Phase 2 of the terminal expansion, which was expected to begin in 2030.

The overall cost of updates to Kelowna International Airport infrastructure was estimated at $422 million. It is being funded through airport revenues and airport improvement fees, as well as a $500,000 investment from the province’s Mass Timber Demonstration Program.

Work is also currently underway on a new parkade and a Sutton Place Hotel. Samaddar expects the parkade to be ready sometime in 2027. The $100 million hotel should be completed in 2028.

This past holiday season was one of the busiest in the history of YLW, capping off a banner 2025 that saw growth of around nine per cent.

“We will set a new record for the amount of passengers that have gone through the airport for the year,” said Samaddar. “Those exact numbers I don’t have yet, but certainly, we’ve set a new record.”

Samaddar is predicting more modest growth this year, of around 3.5 per cent.