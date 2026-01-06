Kelowna News

Spike in Kelowna drug poisonings as 2025 comes to a close

Photo: Castanet Paramedics have been kept with busy with overdoses this month.

Drug poisoning calls surged in Kelowna throughout December, Emergency Health Services officials said.

Paramedics responded to 34 toxic drug poisoning events in Kelowna during the first week of December, then 39 between Dec. 8 and 14, 2025; there were 52 drug poisonings from Dec. 15 to 21, 2025; 31 from Dec. 22 to 28, 2025 and nine from Dec. 29 to 31, 2025. All together, that's 165 drug poisoning calls for the month.

It's a 34 per cent increase for the same period a year earlier, when there were 123 calls. Then, paramedics were called to 29 toxic drug poisonings the first week of December 2024; 20 between Dec. 8 and 14, 2024; 39 between Dec. 15 and 21, 2024; 29 from Dec. 22 to 28, 2024; and six from Dec. 29 to 31, 2024.

"Since the public health emergency on toxic drugs was declared in in B.C. in 2016, BCEHS has been consistently monitoring the overdose/poisoning call volumes and reporting out on the provincial data," BCEHS said in a statement.

"BCEHS paramedics and emergency medical call-takers have saved the lives of many patients who have suffered adverse reactions to drug poisonings and overdoses. Together with our health partners and public safety organizations, we continue to evaluate the impact of our efforts and make decisions based on the tracking of these calls."

Paramedics are warning drug users to test their drugs and not use alone, as well as fears that more overdoses could reverse a downward trend of toxic drug deaths compared to the previous years.

At the beginning of December 2025, 76 people in Kelowna had died throughout the year because of an illegal drug overdose, the BC Coroners Service reports.

That compares to 89 drug poisoning deaths in Kelowna for all of 2024, and 104 in 2023.

Deaths due to illegal drug overdoses total 14 so far in 2025 in Penticton and 24 in Vernon. In 2024, there were 28 drug deaths in Penticton and 44 in Vernon.

Across the Okanagan, there have been 147 deaths due to illegal drug overdoses, compared to 199 in all of 2024 and 223 in all of 2023.

As of Oct. 30, 2025, there have been an estimated 1,538 unregulated drug deaths in B.C., according to the B.C. Coroners Service. That compares to a total of 2,315 in 2024, and 2,589 in 2023, the highest year on record.

With the overdose rate down 31 per cent compared to two years ago, according to B.C. Coroners Service data, part of a decline that has been occurring across much of North America.

The vast majority of illicit drug toxicity deaths happen when people use alone because there is no one to call 911. BCEHS stresses the importance of not using alone, going slow, using the Connect app by Lifeguard if you do use alone, and calling 9-1-1 if you see someone who may be experiencing an overdose.