Patient care improved at KGH with completion of renovations

Photo: Interior Health A new MRI machine installed at KGH in 2025.

A renovation of Kelowna General Hospital’s Medical Imaging (MI) department is now complete, strengthening access to diagnostic services and improving patient care, according to Interior Health Authority.

“Patients and visitors accessing medical imaging at KGH will benefit from a more comfortable experience,while our staff now have improved spaces and tools to better support patient care,” said Sylvia Weir, president and CEO of Interior Health, in a media release.

Recent renovations to the KGH MI department expanded the post-procedure recovery area from six to seven bays and improved patient comfort, privacy, and safety. Additional upgrades were made to patient and visitor waiting rooms, as well as staff areas.

The KGH MI department includes two state-of-the-art MRI scanners; a 3T and a 1.5T.

“The completion of this project reflects the power of strong partnerships and long-term planning,” said Tom Dyas, chair of the Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District.

“By investing in modern medical imaging infrastructure, we are helping patients across the region have access to accurate diagnostics, efficient services and high-quality care close to home.”

The KGH MI redevelopment project was delivered in two stages. Phase 1, completed April 25, 2025, added a single-storey building to the existing MI department to accommodate new MRI equipment.

Phase 2, which opened for patient care on Jan. 5, focused on renovations to the existing MI department to improve patient, visitor, and staff spaces.

The estimated total project cost is $37.8 million. The province contributed $20.1 million, the Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District contributed $13.4 million, and the KGH Foundation contributed $4.3 million.