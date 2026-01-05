Kelowna News

Okanagan Hot Chocolate Festival spread to 35 businesses in five communities

Photo: Instagram/Okanagan Hot Chocolate Fest The 5th Okanagan Hot Chocolate Fest is schedule for Jan. 17 to Feb. 15, 2026.

The history of hot chocolate dates back thousands of years. In the Okanagan, an annual celebration of the popular winter beverage is marking its fifth anniversary.

The Okanagan Hot Chocolate Festival takes over 35 cafes and restaurants in five cities later this month.

Founded by sisters Murissa and Taryn Shalapata of Foodietown.ca, the festival is bigger than ever. Last year saw an especially strong response in Penticton, thanks to partnered promotion efforts with Visit Penticton.

The month-long event runs from January 17 to February 15, 2026.

“Our goal is to include as much of the Okanagan as possible and truly make this a valley-wide celebration,” said Murissa Shalapata.

“I live in Lake Country, and we know there are still so many amazing cafés in the North Okanagan that should be part of this,” adds Taryn Shalapata. “The festival is such a fun, delicious way for new customers to discover local cafés, and for businesses to build visibility in their community.”

Among the participating businesses are Anarchy Coffee, Mill Creek Bakery and The Office Brewery. Again this year, there will be a colouring contest with prizes from Big White and Once Upon a Book Store, a social media contest and festival passports.

“People were really upset last year when they couldn’t get their hands on a passport — they were gone within the first two days,” said Murissa. “We’ve made sure to print more this year so nobody has to miss out with the help of our sponsor, Valrhona French Chocolate.”

A Flavour Map will be released on January 15, listing participating cafés and festival announcements.