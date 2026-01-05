Kelowna News

Mom, 6 children from Ukraine living in Kelowna shelter

Photo: GoFundMe Alina Tymoshchuk (centre) and her six sons have been unable to find an affordable rental in Kelowna.

A woman who came to Kelowna two and a half years ago after fleeing the conflict in Ukraine is desperate to find a new place to rent for herself and her six children.

Alina Tymoshchuk and her six sons, all under the age of 16, have been living in a shelter for three months, but officially, they are supposed to leave by Jan. 7, according to a fundraiser that explains the family's plight.

She, her boys, her 18-year-old daughter and her elderly mother moved to the Okanagan in May 2023 after originally settling in Quebec in June 2022.

The eldest daughter moved in with friends, while her mother found a place to live. It has been much more difficult for Alina to find a rental on her budget.

She was in a car crash last June, which has limited her ability to work. She was employed as a housekeeper, but is unable to do physical work due to her injuries. Her income has been significantly reduced, leaving her unable to pay rent at her previous home.

She is hoping to find a four-bedroom rental at a price of approximately $2,500 a month.

She has reached out to local groups for help, including Willow Park Church and Cindy Fairs, the former housing co-ordinator at Kelowna Stands With Ukraine.

Fairs started a GoFundMe to assist Alina and the kids.

“Alina is actively searching for a solution; however, she faces serious challenges,” Fairs wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“Due to the large number of children, most landlords refuse to rent to her. Additionally, because of her health condition, she cannot provide proof of official income and does not have sufficient funds. Although three-bedroom housing is technically available on the market, landlords are not willing to rent it to a family with so many children.”

Fairs said that when Tymoshchuk first came to Canada without her husband, she expected that the father of her children would join her. “However, during this time, he neither came nor provided any financial or other support. As a result, they divorced, and the full responsibility for supporting the family fell solely on Alina.”

Alina said she is on income assistance and that will increase once she secures a new rental.

The family has been living in Rutland and her sons go to neighbourhood schools. However, she is willing to move to any part of Kelowna for a new, stable, affordable home.

Anyone with suitable housing available can call or text Fairs at 250-718-4377.