Kelowna woman finds beloved camper van after it was stolen

Got her Gremlin back

Photo: Nicole Olafson Nicole Olafson and her husband pose with their Mitsubishi Delica camper van on their wedding day.

A Kelowna woman has her beloved camper van back after it was stolen over the holidays.

After visiting her family in the Lower Mainland, Nicole Olafson returned home to Kelowna on Jan. 1 to find her Mitsubishi Delica had been stolen.

The unique Japanese import, nicknamed The Gremlin, had been parked on Manhattan Drive near downtown Kelowna, because it didn't fit in her condo's underground parking garage.

But when she returned to town after being gone for 12 days, her van was gone.

After posting about the missing van to Facebook and speaking to Castanet about it on Saturday, someone spotted the van on Baillie Avenue, not far from where it had last been parked.

“Thank-you all for your help. It is because of this post the van was found,” Olafson posted to Facebook. “Someone messaged me and called the cops and even recorded videos of the thieves.

“Shocked at how quickly it was located after posting ... And thank-you to the awesome individuals who helped me get my van back!”

She says the van is now parked at a friends house while police investigate the theft.

Olafson told Castanet the van is particularly special to her and her husband.

“We got the van when we first started dating and we converted it into a camper van. And it’s our little getaway van."