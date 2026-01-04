Kelowna News

Multiple bikes stolen from Kelowna apartment parking garage in Pandosy Village

Photo: Allyson Dyck Allyson Dyck with the bike she says was stolen from her condo parking garage

Kelowna RCMP are investigating after multiple bicycles were stolen from an apartment building parking garage near Pandosy Street and West Avenue.

Resident Allyson Dyck says the thefts were discovered early Saturday morning at the building located at 468 West Ave.

“I discovered my missing bikes at 6:45 a.m. Saturday. I had two stolen,” Dyck said.

According to Dyck, the underground parking garage has designated bike racks in front of each resident’s parking stall, where bikes are typically secured with locks. She says someone broke into the garage and cut through several locks.

“This morning I discovered a few cut locks, not just mine but I don’t know how many bikes were stolen in total.”

Dyck says the incident was captured on surveillance cameras and the footage has been turned over to RCMP.

One of the stolen bikes had significant personal value.

“I’ve had the bike for a year and it was the bike I used for my first half Ironman and I really loved it,” Dyck said.

The bike is valued at approximately $2,000. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP.