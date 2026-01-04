Kelowna News

Dashcam captures near-collision as driver runs red light in Kelowna

Narrow escape on dashcam

A Kelowna resident’s dashcam recorded a dangerous traffic incident Saturday morning when a driver ran a red light at the intersection of Enterprise Way and Leckie Road.

“Our dashcam today recorded an almost car crash – the driver from the left side completely ignored the red light. We were not able to identify the car by the license plate,” the resident said.

The resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he was driving with his wife, Laura, as a passenger.

“This was a narrow escape. We were very lucky we could stop in time, there was no contact between the cars and no damage,” he said.

The driver shared the video to remind others to stay vigilant.

“If anyone happens to have dashcam footage that identifies the vehicle, this driver should be reported to the RCMP,” the resident told Castanet.

The vehicle involved was a blue Toyota Tacoma. The incident occurred just before noon on Saturday.